Turkey's Erdogan says U.S. can no longer be a mediator between Israel and Palestinians

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the United States could no longer be a mediator in efforts to end Israeli-Palestinian conflict after its decision to recognize Israel as the capital of Israel.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference following the extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Turkey, December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

“From now on, it is out of the question for a biased United States to be a mediator between Israel and Palestine, that period is over,” Erdogan told a news conference after a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul.

“We need to discuss who will be a mediator from now on. This needs to be tackled in the UN too,” Erdogan said.