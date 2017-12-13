FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's Erdogan says U.S. can no longer be a mediator between Israel and Palestinians
Sections
Featured
After fires, Southern California faces risk of mudslides
environment
After fires, Southern California faces risk of mudslides
Backed by Putin, Russian military talks foreign policy
Russia
Backed by Putin, Russian military talks foreign policy
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
Exchange-traded funds
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 13, 2017 / 2:27 PM / in an hour

Turkey's Erdogan says U.S. can no longer be a mediator between Israel and Palestinians

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the United States could no longer be a mediator in efforts to end Israeli-Palestinian conflict after its decision to recognize Israel as the capital of Israel.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference following the extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Turkey, December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

“From now on, it is out of the question for a biased United States to be a mediator between Israel and Palestine, that period is over,” Erdogan told a news conference after a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul.

“We need to discuss who will be a mediator from now on. This needs to be tackled in the UN too,” Erdogan said.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.