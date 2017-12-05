Abbas asks Pope, world powers, to intervene against U.S. Embassy move: spokesman

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday urged the Pope and the leaders of Russia, France and Jordan to intervene against Trump’s declared intention to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, Abbas’s spokesman said.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas walks to speaks to the media after his meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan October 22, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

“President Abbas spoke after his call with President Trump with the presidents of Russia and France, with the Pope and with King Abdullah of Jordan. He told them such a move was rejected and he urged them to intervene to prevent it from happening,” Nabil Abu Rdainah told Reuters.

He said Abbas was not informed about the timing of the planned transfer of the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.