December 18, 2017 / 7:07 PM / a day ago

Palestinians to call for emergency meeting of U.N. General Assembly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - The Palestinian Foreign Minister said on Monday the Palestinians will call for an emergency meeting of the U.N. General Assembly after the U.S. vetoed a Security Council resolution calling for the withdrawal of its declaration that Jerusalem is Israel’s capital.

President Donald Trump reversed decades of U.S. policy on Dec. 6 and recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, imperiling Middle East peace efforts and upsetting the Arab world and Western allies alike.

“We are moving within 48 hours ... to call for an emergency meeting of the General Assembly,” Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki told reporters in Ramallah. He said the international community would “consider the decision by president Trump as null and void.”

Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
