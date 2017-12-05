FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
December 5, 2017 / 3:06 PM / in 44 minutes

Trump tells Abbas intends to move embassy to Jerusalem: Abbas spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump informed Palestinian President Mahmolud Abbas on Tuesday that he intends to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, Abbas's spokesman said.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Utah State Capitol, where he announced big cuts to Utah's sprawling wilderness national monuments, in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S., December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The statement did not say whether Trump elaborated on the timing of such a move.

"President Mahmoud Abbas received a telephone call from U.S. President Donald Trump in which he notified the President (Abbas) of his intention to move the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem," spokesman Nabil Abu Rdainah said in a statement.

The statement did not say whether Trump elaborated on the timing of such a move.

"President Abbas warned of the dangerous consequences such a decision would have to the peace process and to the peace, security and stability of the region and of the world," Abu Rdainah said.

Reporting by Ali Sawafta and Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Maayan Lubell

