Trump speaks with Palestinian leader Abbas: source
December 5, 2017 / 3:06 PM / in 11 minutes

Trump speaks with Palestinian leader Abbas: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday amid reports the United States is planning to formally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, a source familiar with the call told Reuters.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Utah State Capitol, where he announced big cuts to Utah's sprawling wilderness national monuments, in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S., December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A senior administration official said last week that Trump would likely make the announcement on Wednesday, a decision that would break with decades of U.S. policy and could fuel violence in the Middle East. Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner said the president had not yet made a final decision.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina ChiacuEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
