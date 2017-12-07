FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Vice President Pence 'unwelcome in Palestine': Fatah official
#World News
December 7, 2017 / 7:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. Vice President Pence 'unwelcome in Palestine': Fatah official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GAZA (Reuters) - A senior Palestinian official in President Mahmoud Abbas’s ruling Fatah party said on Thursday that U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, due to visit the region later this month, “is unwelcome in Palestine”.

“In the name of Fatah I say that we will not welcome Trump’s deputy in the Palestinian Territories. He asked to meet (Abbas) on the 19th of this month in Bethlehem, such a meeting will not take place,” Jibril Rajoub said.

Aides for Abbas were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi and Ali Abdelaty in Cairo; writing by Ori Lewis; editing by Andrew Roche

