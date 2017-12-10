White House: unfortunate that Palestinians declined meeting with Pence

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - The White House said on Sunday it was “unfortunate” that Palestinians were declining to meet with Vice President Mike Pence during an upcoming trip to the region in the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Vice President Mike Pence stands behind as President Donald Trump holds up the proclamation he signed that the United States recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and will move its embassy there, during an address from the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“It’s unfortunate that the Palestinian Authority is walking away again from an opportunity to discuss the future of the region, but the administration remains undeterred in its efforts to help achieve peace between Israelis and Palestinians and our peace team remains hard at work putting together a plan,” said Jarrod Agen, a deputy chief of staff and spokesman for Pence.