Qatar calls Trump's Jerusalem move 'death sentence for peace'

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar’s foreign minister said on Wednesday U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel was a death sentence for all who seek peace, Qatari-owned Al Jazeera television reported.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani called the move “a dangerous escalation”.

Qatar’s foreign ministry said earlier on Twitter that Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani had warned of serious implications from the decision in a telephone conversation with Trump.