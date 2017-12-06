FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar calls Trump's Jerusalem move 'death sentence for peace'
#World News
December 6, 2017 / 7:40 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Qatar calls Trump's Jerusalem move 'death sentence for peace'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar’s foreign minister said on Wednesday U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel was a death sentence for all who seek peace, Qatari-owned Al Jazeera television reported.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani called the move “a dangerous escalation”.

Qatar’s foreign ministry said earlier on Twitter that Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani had warned of serious implications from the decision in a telephone conversation with Trump.

Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Janet Lawrence

