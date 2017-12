MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel has complicated the situation in the Middle East and is causing a split in the international community, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) heads of state in Minsk, Belarus November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko