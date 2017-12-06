Saudi king, Turkish president discuss regional developments after U.S. embassy move decision: agency

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s King Salman discussed the “most prominent developments” in the region in a telephone call from the Turkish president, the Saudi state news agency reported, after President Donald Trump announced the U.S. Embassy in Israel would be moved to Jerusalem.

The agency gave no further details on the discussions. Saudi Arabia, home to Islam’s holiest sites, and regional Muslim power Turkey have both warned against any attempt to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital or move the embassy to city.