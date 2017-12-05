FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi king warns Trump against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem: agency
December 5, 2017 / 7:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Saudi king warns Trump against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem: agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi King Salman told U.S. President Donald Trump that any decision to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem before a permanent peace settlement is reached will inflame the feelings of Muslims, Saudi state-owned media said on Tuesday.

They said that King Salman had received a telephone call from Trump about developments in the region and the world.

“The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques asserted to His Excellency the U.S. president that any American announcement regarding the situation of Jerusalem prior to reaching a permanent settlement will harm peace talks and increase tensions in the area,” state news agency SPA said.

It quoted King Salman as saying that Saudi Arabia supported the Palestinian people and their historic rights and asserted that “such a dangerous step is likely to inflame the passions of Muslims around the world due to the great status of Jerusalem and the al-Aqsa mosque...”

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; writing by Sami Aboudi; editing by Mark Heinrich

