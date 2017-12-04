FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi says U.S. announcement on Jerusalem to hurt peace process, heighten tensions
Sections
Featured
CVS deal to change how big employers buy health benefits
Business
CVS deal to change how big employers buy health benefits
Cuts to Utah monuments anger tribes, environmentalists
Politics
Cuts to Utah monuments anger tribes, environmentalists
Mortgage fraud frenzy spells peril for China’s banks
Special Report
China
Mortgage fraud frenzy spells peril for China’s banks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 4, 2017 / 10:56 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Saudi says U.S. announcement on Jerusalem to hurt peace process, heighten tensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia said on Monday any U.S. announcement on the status of Jerusalem before a final settlement is reached in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict would hurt the peace process and heighten regional tensions.

“Any U.S. announcement on the status of Jerusalem prior to a final settlement would have a detrimental impact on the peace process and would heighten tensions in the region,” Saudi Ambassador Prince Khalid bin Salman said in a statement.

“The kingdom’s policy - has been - and remains in support of the Palestinian people, and this has been communicated to the U.S. administration.”

Reporting by Yara Bayoumy, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.