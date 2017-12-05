Trump to deliver remarks on decision on Jerusalem embassy: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday will deliver remarks about his decision on whether to move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, White House Press Secretary Sarah Saders said on Tuesday, adding that Trump is pretty solid in his thinking on the issue.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump calls on a reporter for a question as he departs for travel to Utah from the White House in Washington, U.S. December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Trump notified Arab leaders on Tuesday that he intends to make the major change in calls to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Jordan’s King Abdullah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman. Many of the leaders warned that unilateral U.S. steps on Jerusalem would derail a fledgling U.S.-led peace effort and unleash turmoil in the region.

(This story corrects spelling of press secretary’s surname to “Sanders” instead of “Saunders” in first paragraph)