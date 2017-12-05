White House confirms Trump discussed Jerusalem with Mideast leaders

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump spoke separately on Tuesday with five Middle East leaders about “potential decisions regarding Jerusalem” amid reports he plans to move the U.S. Embassy to the city, the White House said in a statement.

Trump also reaffirmed his commitment to advancing Israeli-Palestinian peace talks in his calls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Jordan’s King Abdullah, Saudi King Salman and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the statement said.