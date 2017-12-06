Palestinians call general strike, rallies to protest Trump Jerusalem move

GAZA (Reuters) - Palestinian secular and Islamist factions on Wednesday called a general strike and midday rallies to protest U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement that he has recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, they said in a joint statement.

Palestinians react during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Answering the call for strike on Thursday, the Palestinian education ministry declared a day off and urged teachers as well as high school and university students to take part in the planned rallies in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the Gaza Strip and Palestinian areas in Jerusalem.

In a speech in Washington, Trump said he had decided to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move the U.S. embassy to the city. Arabs and Muslims across the Middle East condemned the U.S. decision, calling it an incendiary move.