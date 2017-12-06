Tunisian labor union says Jerusalem decision a 'declaration of war', calls for protests

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia’s powerful labor union UGTT said U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and decision to move the U.S. embassy to the city was a declaration of war, a statement said on Wednesday.

“We call...for mass protests,” the labor union said in a statement.

Tunisia’s foreign ministry said in a separate statement Trump’s move “seriously threatens to undermine the foundations of the (Israeli-Palestinian) peace process.”