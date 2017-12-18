FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 18, 2017 / 7:49 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Erdogan, May say international community should be active in solving Jerusalem issue - Turkish sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and British Prime Minister Theresa May agreed in a phone call on Monday that the international community should make “intense efforts” to solve the issue in Jerusalem, sources in Erdogan’s office said.

The two leaders, who discussed the blocking of a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for the U.S. declaration of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital to be withdrawn, also agreed that any new tensions that could endanger the peace process in the region should be avoided, the sources said.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Catherine Evans

