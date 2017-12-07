FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Erdogan, Pope say in phone call attempts to change Jerusalem's status should be avoided: Turkish sources
December 7, 2017 / 5:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Erdogan, Pope say in phone call attempts to change Jerusalem's status should be avoided: Turkish sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Pope Francis agreed in a phone call on Thursday that any attempts to change Jerusalem’s status should be avoided, sources in Erdogan’s office said.

Pope Francis gestures during a news conference on board of the plane during his flight back from a trip to Myanmar and Bangladesh, December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Vincenzo Pinto/Pool

“Emphasising that Jerusalem is sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims, President Erdogan and Pope Francis stated that any attempt to change the city’s status should be avoided,” the sources said.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday reversed decades of U.S. policy and recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Alison Williams

