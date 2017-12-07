Erdogan, Pope say in phone call attempts to change Jerusalem's status should be avoided: Turkish sources

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Pope Francis agreed in a phone call on Thursday that any attempts to change Jerusalem’s status should be avoided, sources in Erdogan’s office said.

“Emphasising that Jerusalem is sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims, President Erdogan and Pope Francis stated that any attempt to change the city’s status should be avoided,” the sources said.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday reversed decades of U.S. policy and recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.