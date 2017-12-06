Turkey condemns U.S. move on Jerusalem as 'irresponsible'

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s foreign ministry on Wednesday condemned a decision by the United States to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel as “irresponsible” and called on Washington to reconsider the move.

Several hundred protesters gathered outside the U.S. consulate in Istanbul, a Reuters cameraman at the scene said. The protest was largely peaceful, although some of the demonstrators threw coins and other objects at the consulate.

“We condemn the irresponsible statement of the U.S. administration... declaring that it recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and it will be moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“We call upon the US Administration to reconsider this faulty decision which may result in highly negative outcomes and to avoid uncalculated steps that will harm the multicultural identity and historical status of Jerusalem,” it said.