FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey warns U.S. that Jerusalem embassy move is 'grave mistake'
Sections
Featured
House tax positions begin to emerge ahead of Senate talks
Politics
House tax positions begin to emerge ahead of Senate talks
Google pulls YouTube from Amazon devices, escalating spat
Technology
Google pulls YouTube from Amazon devices, escalating spat
Winter holiday travel forecast to give U.S. airlines needed boost
Business
Winter holiday travel forecast to give U.S. airlines needed boost
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 6, 2017 / 9:34 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey warns U.S. that Jerusalem embassy move is 'grave mistake'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday that it would be a “grave mistake” for the United States to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and that he had warned U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Before a bilateral meeting with Tillerson at NATO headquarters, Cavusoglu said: “It would be a grave mistake (to move the U.S. embassy). It will not bring any stability ... but rather chaos and instability.”

“The whole world is against this,” he said, adding that he had already told Tillerson how he felt and would reiterate it at the meeting at NATO during the alliance’s foreign ministers’ meeting.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.