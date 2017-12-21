Turkey's Erdogan says expects U.S. to rescind Jerusalem decision after UN vote

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he expected U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration to rescind without delay its “unfortunate decision” to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
In comments on Twitter, Erdogan said he welcomed the “overwhelming support” for the resolution in the United Nations General Assembly, where more than 100 countries voted in favor of calling for the United States to reverse its decision.
