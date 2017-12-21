Turkey says U.N. Jerusalem vote showed dignity, sovereignty 'not for sale'

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s foreign minister said on Thursday the U.N. members had shown that “dignity and sovereignty are not for sale” by voting in favor of a resolution calling for the United States to drop its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
In comments made on Twitter, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also said that Turkey, Palestine and other co-sponsors thanked every country that supported the resolution in the United Nations General Assembly.
