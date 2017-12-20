FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 20, 2017 / 7:30 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkish foreign minister to attend U.N. meeting on Jerusalem: sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will travel to New York for Thursday’s special session of the UN General Assembly to discuss the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, foreign ministry sources said on Wednesday.

They told Reuters the minister would go to the United States after meeting his Iranian and Azeri counterparts in Baku on Wednesday. One official said he would travel via Istanbul and be accompanied by Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki.

Palestinian U.N. envoy Riyad Mansour has said the General Assembly would vote on a draft resolution calling for the U.S. declaration to be withdrawn. The draft was vetoed by the United States in the 15-member U.N. Security Council on Monday.

President Donald Trump abruptly reversed decades of U.S. policy this month when he recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, generating outrage from Palestinians and the Arab world and concern among Washington’s Western allies.

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan has sharply criticized Trump’s move, and hosted a summit of Muslim leaders last week which called for East Jerusalem to be recognized as the capital of Palestine.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans

