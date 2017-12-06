FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. chief says no alternative to two state solution in Middle East
December 6, 2017 / 7:10 PM / in an hour

U.N. chief says no alternative to two state solution in Middle East

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that there was no alternative to a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians and that Jerusalem was a final-status issue that should be resolved through direct talks.

United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks in response to a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in New York, U.S., December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

“I have consistently spoken out against any unilateral measures that would jeopardize the prospect of peace for Israelis and Palestinians,” Guterres said after U.S. President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

“In this moment of great anxiety, I want to make it clear: There is no alternative to the two-state solution. There is no Plan B,” he told reporters. “I will do everything in my power to support the Israeli and Palestinian leaders to return to meaningful negotiations.”

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

