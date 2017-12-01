Trump likely to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital next week: official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to deliver a speech on Wednesday recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, a senior U.S. official said on Friday, a move that could upend decades of American policy and further inflame tensions in the Middle East.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump looks up as reporters ask questions in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Two administration officials said on Thursday that even as Trump was considering a controversial declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, he was expected to again delay his campaign promise to move the U.S. embassy there from Tel Aviv.

The Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state, and the international community does not recognize Israel’s claim on the entire city.