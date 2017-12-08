FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Palestinian negotiator says 'no talking' with U.S. until Trump reverses Jerusalem decision: Al Jazeera
#World News
December 8, 2017 / 6:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

Palestinian negotiator says 'no talking' with U.S. until Trump reverses Jerusalem decision: Al Jazeera

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat told Al Jazeera TV on Friday that the Palestinians will not talk to the United States until President Donald Trump has reversed his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the channel reported.

Erekat also said the Palestinian leadership was considering all options in response to Trump’s announcement, the channel reported in a newsflash, without giving further details.

Reporting by Mostafa Hashem, John Davison; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
