Jackson tells colleagues he may withdraw as Trump's VA nominee: Washington Post

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House doctor Ronny Jackson has told colleagues he may withdraw as President Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: White House, Presidential physician Ronny Jackson answers question about U.S. President Donald Trump's health after the president's annual physical during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, U.S., January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Citing two White House officials with knowledge of his deliberations, the Post said Jackson has grown frustrated with the nomination process. Jackson has faced allegations of questionable drug prescriptions, drunkenness and creating a hostile work environment. Jackson has denied the allegations.