April 25, 2018 / 8:56 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump's Veterans Affairs nominee Jackson says he has not wrecked a car

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Veterans Affairs department said on Wednesday he was moving forward with the nominating process for the position and had not wrecked a car, rebutting a report in the New York Times.

The newspaper reported that Jackson had been accused of mishandling an opioid and wrecking a car while intoxicated.

“I have not wrecked a car, so I can tell you that,” Jackson told reporters at the White House.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by James Dalgleish

