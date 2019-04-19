Trump will travel to Japan on May 25-28: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to board Marine One en route to his Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida following the release of the Mueller report at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will travel to Japan on May 25-28 for meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

The two leaders will discuss North Korea, “including efforts to achieve final, fully verified denuclearization,” the statement said.

“The two leaders will also explore ways to advance their shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, including steps that will strengthen our bilateral trade and investment relationship,” it said.