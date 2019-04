U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are seen before a family photo during the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will invite U.S. President Donald Trump to visit Japan May 25 to 28, its top government spokesman said on Friday.

Trump will meet Japan’s new emperor and empress as well as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during his visit, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.

