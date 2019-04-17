Japan's Abe expected to visit Trump at the White House

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a press conference standing next to the calligraphy 'Reiwa' which was chosen as the new era name at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, April 1, 2019. Franck Robichon/Pool via Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on April 26, a month ahead of Trump’s planned visit to Tokyo in late May, an administration official said on Thursday.

Trade and U.S.-led efforts to contain North Korea’s nuclear program are likely to be high on the agenda for the meeting.

Abe is one of Trump’s closest allies on the world stage. Japan was the first stop on the president’s November 2017 Asia tour and the two leaders played golf there.

A similar golf outing could be in the offing for Abe’s visit to Washington.

Trump is planning to visit Tokyo in late May to greet Crown Prince Naruhito, who will become emperor on May 1, a day after the abdication of his father, Emperor Akihito.

That visit could include a Trump-Abe visit to a sumo championship.

The White House declined to comment.