(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said at a rally that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told him Japan is investing $40 billion in new car factories in the United States.

Trump attended the Green Bay, Wisconsin rally after playing golf with Abe at Trump’s National Golf Club in northern Virginia.