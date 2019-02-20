Trump likely to visit Japan for state visit in May: media

U.S. President Donald Trump listens to a question after signing "Space Policy Directive 4", the directive to establish a Space Force as the sixth branch of the Armed Forces, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will likely visit Japan as a state guest on May 26, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday, citing Japanese officials.

Trump said earlier this week he would talk to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on a phone call on Wednesday.

During his visit, Trump is expected to become the first foreign dignitary to meet with the emperor after his ascension to the throne in May.

The United States and Japan have worked closely on issues with North Korea, which has threatened to strike both countries with nuclear weapons.

Abe has said Japan is committed to normalizing diplomatic relations with North Korea and has pledged to work with China to resolve tensions on the peninsula.

The White House and the Japanese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.