Trump says he may visit Jerusalem for U.S. Embassy opening

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he may go to Jerusalem, where the United States is moving its embassy from Tel Aviv later this month after Trump broke with other world powers last year to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a joint news conference with Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Trump made the comment to reporters at the White House. The embassy is expected to open May 14 at a provisional site while a more permanent location is built.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Fox News in an interview that he would “love” to have the U.S. president attend.

Trump last month suggested he might help open the embassy, which aggravated Arab allies but strengthened his bond with Netanyahu.

“Would love to have him here. It’s his decision. He’s got an open invitation,” Netanyahu told the “Fox & Friends” program.

The decision to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem has outraged Palestinians, who want a capital for their own future state in eastern parts of the city, and has sparked criticism from around the world.