Trump taps top Sessions attorney to lead civil division: White House
September 15, 2017 / 1:34 PM / in a month

Trump taps top Sessions attorney to lead civil division: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is nominating U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ top aide to serve as Assistant Attorney General for the Department of Justice’s Civil Division, the White House said in a statement on Friday.

Joseph Hunt, now chief of staff and senior counselor to Sessions, previously led the division’s Federal Programs Branch handling various legal cases in federal district courts, according to the White House.

Reporting by Sarah Lynch; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

