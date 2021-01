FILE PHOTO: House Homeland Security Committee member Rep. John Katko (R-NY) questions witnesses during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing about 'worldwide threats to the homeland' on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 17, 2020. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Representative John Katko said on Tuesday he will vote to impeach President Donald Trump for the attack on the U.S. Capitol, becoming the first Republican House member to join Democrats in their bid to impeach the president, according to the Syracuse.com news website, which cited a Katko statement.