January 10, 2018 / 12:36 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump will meet with Kazakhstan's Nazarbayev at White House on January 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev at the White House on Jan. 16, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

It said the two leaders “will discuss ways to strengthen and enhance our strategic partnership on regional security issues and economic cooperation.”

They will also talk about several international challenges, including Afghanistan, that Kazakhstan will face during its tenure as president of the U.N. Security Council.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

