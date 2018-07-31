FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 4:27 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Kelly to stay on as White House chief of staff through 2020: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House Chief of Staff John Kelly plans to stay in his post through the presidential election at the end of 2020, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, putting to rest months of speculation that the retired military general would be the next to leave U.S. President Donald Trump’s inner circle.

FILE PHOTO: White House Chief of Staff John Kelly attends an Oval Office meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

White House officials did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment. According to the Journal, Kelly told staff on Monday that Trump had asked him to remain in the position and he agreed.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Susan Thomas

