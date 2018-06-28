Trump considering who will be next White House chief of staff: source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has been consulting with some of his advisers on who should be his next White House chief of staff, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Mick Mulvaney gives a presentation on proposals to consolidate executive agencies as U.S. President Donald Trump holds a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 21, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Retired General John Kelly, the current White House chief of staff, is nearing a year in the job and could be leaving soon, the source said.

Among possible choices for Trump are Mick Mulvaney, who is the White House budget director and a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives, and Nick Ayers, who is Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, the source said.