June 29, 2018 / 9:45 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Trump says he is not seeking new chief of staff, but 'things happen'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he is not looking for a new chief of staff to replace John Kelly but at some point “things happen.”

FILE PHOTO: White House Chief of Staff John Kelly listens as U.S. President Donald Trump takes part in a working lunch with governors in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 21, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

Kelly, a retired general, is nearing a year in the job and could be leaving soon, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

Trump spoke to reporters as he traveled aboard Air Force One from Washington to New Jersey.

Among possible choices for Trump are Mick Mulvaney, who is the White House budget director and a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives, and Nick Ayers, who is Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, the source said.

Trump has occasionally chafed at the restrictions Kelly has placed on who gets access to see him and has wondered aloud whether he needs someone with more political experience for the job as congressional elections approach, two sources said.

But he frequently praises Kelly publicly and has expressed admiration of him.

Kelly was picked as chief of staff last summer to bring order to the West Wing in place of Reince Priebus, the former chairman of the Republican National Committee who presided over the chaotic early months of the Trump presidency.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by David Gregorio and Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
