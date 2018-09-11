Trump wins dismissal of 'inciting to riot' claim over 2016 rally

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday won the dismissal of an “inciting to riot” claim brought by three protesters who said they were roughed up at a March 2016 rally in Louisville, Kentucky, where Trump was campaigning for the White House.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a Republican Party fundraiser in Fargo, North Dakota, U.S., September 7, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

By a 3-0 vote, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the protesters did not state a valid claim under Kentucky law, and Trump was protected by the First Amendment because he did not specifically advocate imminent lawless action.

The plaintiffs, Henry Brousseau, Kashiya Nwanguma and Molly Shah, said they had planned a peaceful protest at the March 1, 2016 rally, only to be assaulted, pushed and shoved by audience members after Trump repeatedly said “get ‘em out of here.”

But in Tuesday’s decision, Circuit Judge David McKeague said Trump quickly followed up his statements by saying “don’t hurt ‘em,” negating the suggestion he was encouraging violence.

“The notion that Trump’s direction to remove a handful of disruptive protesters from among hundreds or thousands in attendance could be deemed to implicitly incite a riot is simply not plausible,” McKeague wrote.

The incitement-to-riot claim, a misdemeanor under Kentucky law, was also dismissed against Trump’s campaign.

Daniel Canon, a lawyer for the protesters, in an email said: “We respect the Court’s opinion but will seek further review.”

The White House was not immediately available for comment. A lawyer for Trump and the campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A lower court judge had refused to dismiss the incitement-to-riot claim, but allowed the Trump defendants an immediate appeal.