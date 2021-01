FILE PHOTO: Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) questions witnesses during a House Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing looking into the firing of State Department Inspector General Steven Linick, on Capitol Hill, in Washington D.C., U.S., September 16, 2020. Kevin Dietsch/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger said on Tuesday he will vote to impeach President Donald Trump, becoming the third Republican House member to join Democrats in their bid to impeach Trump.