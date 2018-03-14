FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018 / 9:16 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Incoming Trump adviser Kudlow says he would like dollar a bit stronger: CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Incoming White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Wednesday he would like to see the dollar a “wee bit stronger than it is currently.”

In an interview with CNBC, Kudlow said the dollar had lost ground over the past year, adding: “I would not want to see it drop another 10 percent, for example.”

“I’d like to see the dollar a wee bit stronger than it is currently, but stability is the key,” he said.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Peter Cooney

