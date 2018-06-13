Trump economic adviser Kudlow discharged from hospital after heart attack

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser Larry Kudlow was discharged from a Washington-area hospital on Wednesday, two days after he suffered a heart attack.

FILE PHOTO: Larry Kudlow gives remarks during a a press briefing with U.S. President Donald Trump at the G-7 summit in the Charlevoix city of La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“Doctors say Larry’s recovery is going very well. The president and the administration are happy Larry is back home and look forward to seeing him back to work soon,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

Kudlow had a heart attack on Monday and was treated at Walter Reed Medical Center in suburban Maryland.

Trump announced Kudlow’s heart attack in a tweet sent minutes before he met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

On Tuesday, Sanders said Kudlow was in good condition. A longtime television commentator, Kudlow, 70, was hired by Trump in March to replace Gary Cohn as director of the National Economic Council.

Kudlow joined the president at the Group of Seven summit in Quebec on Friday and Saturday. He defended Trump vigorously in media interviews on Sunday after the U.S. president’s harsh criticism of summit host Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.