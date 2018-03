WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday named conservative commentator Larry Kudlow as his choice to lead the National Economic Council, one day after the CNBC contributor made the announcement on-air.

FILE PHOTO: Economic analyst Lawrence "Larry" Kudlow appears on CNBC at the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Trump, in an early morning post on Twitter, praised Kudlow, who is replacing Gary Cohn, the former Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) executive and Democrat who stepped down as the top White House economic adviser earlier this month.