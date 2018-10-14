FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
October 14, 2018 / 2:12 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

White House adviser Kudlow plays down stock market drop

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Sunday played down the U.S. stock market drop as a normal correction and said President Donald Trump had some concern the Federal Reserve may be raising interest rates too fast but respected its independence.

FILE PHOTO: White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks in front of a TV camera at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“I think the background is very positive for the stock market and I think, as I said, corrections come and go and people should ... stay very calm over these things, they are quite normal,” Kudlow told the “Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace” program, adding that Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will likely meet at Argentina’s G20 summit in November.

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.