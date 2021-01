FILE PHOTO: White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow looks on during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

NEW YORK (Reuters) - White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow will stay in his post until President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on Jan. 20, but will take unused vacation this month, CNBC reported on Friday, as a wave of officials from President Donald Trump’s administration quit over violent Capitol Hill demonstrations.