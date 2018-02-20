FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 9:10 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

White House says Trump son-in-law Kushner can do job without security clearance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, can continue in his role as a senior White House adviser even if he does not obtain a security clearance, the White House said on Tuesday.

Kushner has been operating under a temporary clearance for the past year while the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducts a background investigation. Under an order issued on Friday by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, Kushner will lose the temporary clearance in less than a week.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters that Kushner will continue the work he has been doing the past year whether he gets a full security clearance or not. He has been trying to get the Israelis and Palestinians back to the negotiating table.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

