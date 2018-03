WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will travel to the Summit of the Americas in Peru and then visit Colombia in April, the White House announced on Saturday.

U.S. President Donald Trump gives out pens he used to sign presidential proclamations placing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to workers from the steel and aluminum industries at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

It will be Trump’s first visit to Latin America. He will meet with Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski and Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, the White House said.