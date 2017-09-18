Trump says wants democracy restored in Venezuela soon

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he wants a restoration of democracy in Venezuela soon, warning the United States might take additional measures to apply pressure on the country.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in New York, U.S., September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

At a dinner with Latin American leaders on the fringes of the U.N. General Assembly, Trump said the Venezuelan people are starving and their country is collapsing.

He said the United States is prepared to take additional steps if Venezuela continues on a path to authoritarian rule.

He called for a full restoration of democracy and political freedoms in Venezuela and said “we want it to happen very soon.”